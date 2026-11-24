This site, which publishes translations of Global Voices stories, is an initiative of community members who feel passionate about translating news from around the world into their language.
There are currently no active volunteers for Global Voices in Albanian, but we are seeking new translators to bring this site back to life. Apply to become a volunteer translator and take up the baton of the Albanian language community. Learn more»
I sheh këto gjuhë këtu? Ne përkthejmë artikujt e Global Voices për ta bërë gazetarinë qytetare botërore të mundur për këdo.
Global Voices mbështetet nga përpjekjet e kontribuesve tanë vullnetarë, fondacioneve, donatorëve dhe shërbimeve të lidhura me misionin. Për më shumë informacion ju lutemi lexoni faqen e Etikës për mbledhjen e fondeve
Falenderime për sponsorët e themeluesit
Ju lutemi, mbështesni punën tonë